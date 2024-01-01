Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Chocolate Cake
Rochester restaurants that serve chocolate cake
RH House
2630 Crooks Road, Rochester Hills
No reviews yet
Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake
$12.00
More about RH House
PIZZA
Bologna Via Cucina
334 S Main St, Rochester
Avg 4.3
(240 reviews)
Chocolate Temptation
$8.50
Layer of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams and a hazelnut crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze
More about Bologna Via Cucina
