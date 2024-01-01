Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve chocolate cake

RH House

2630 Crooks Road, Rochester Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake$12.00
More about RH House
PIZZA

Bologna Via Cucina

334 S Main St, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Temptation$8.50
Layer of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams and a hazelnut crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze
More about Bologna Via Cucina

