Filet mignon in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve filet mignon
RH House
2630 Crooks Road, Rochester Hills
|Filet Mignon
|$46.00
8 oz center-cut beef tenderloin served with vegetable medley and roasted red-skin potatoes
Bologna Via Cucina
334 S Main St, Rochester
|Filet Mignon
|$45.00
Fire grilled 7oz certified angus filet mignon, served with wild mushroom and truffle oil infused risotto and Chef vegetables
|Stroganoff
|$35.00
Tender filet tips sautéed with onion, garlic, mushrooms and Steak House Seasoning (from The Spice & Tea Exchange Rochester), in a beef demi and sour cream sauce, tossed with linguine pasta
|Filet Mignon
|$40.00
8oz hand cut tenderloin, fire grilled, zip sauce, served with roasted potatoes and asparagus