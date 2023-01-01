Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve filet mignon

RH House

2630 Crooks Road, Rochester Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon$46.00
8 oz center-cut beef tenderloin served with vegetable medley and roasted red-skin potatoes
More about RH House
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bologna Via Cucina

334 S Main St, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon$45.00
Fire grilled 7oz certified angus filet mignon, served with wild mushroom and truffle oil infused risotto and Chef vegetables
Stroganoff$35.00
Tender filet tips sautéed with onion, garlic, mushrooms and Steak House Seasoning (from The Spice & Tea Exchange Rochester), in a beef demi and sour cream sauce, tossed with linguine pasta
Filet Mignon$40.00
8oz hand cut tenderloin, fire grilled, zip sauce, served with roasted potatoes and asparagus
More about Bologna Via Cucina

Map

