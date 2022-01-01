Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Muldoon's Tavern - Rochester Hills image

 

Muldoon's Tavern

3982 W. Auburn Rd., Rochester HIlls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$10.00
More about Muldoon's Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits

630 North Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Albacore Tuna Fish Sandwich*$10.00
Albacore tuna, lettuce and tomatoes
on toast
More about Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits

