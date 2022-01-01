Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve french toast

The Jagged Fork - Rochester Hills image

 

The Jagged Fork - Rochester Hills

188 N Adams Rd., Rochester Hills

S'more French Toast$13.00
Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust, stuffed with Nutella & marshmallows then topped with more Nutella, marshmallows, house-made cream cheese frosting, & drizzled with chocolate syrup!
French Toast (Kids)$9.00
Restaurant banner

 

Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits

630 North Main Street, Rochester

Home Style Cinnamon French Toast$10.00
Served with maple syrup
Challah French Toast$10.00
Served with maple syrup
Stuffed Nutella Fruit French Toast$13.00
Stuffed with fresh strawberries, bananas,
and Nutella, topped with berry topping,
and served with maple syrup
