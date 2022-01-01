French toast in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve french toast
More about The Jagged Fork - Rochester Hills
The Jagged Fork - Rochester Hills
188 N Adams Rd., Rochester Hills
|S'more French Toast
|$13.00
Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust, stuffed with Nutella & marshmallows then topped with more Nutella, marshmallows, house-made cream cheese frosting, & drizzled with chocolate syrup!
|French Toast (Kids)
|$9.00
More about Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits
Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits
630 North Main Street, Rochester
|Home Style Cinnamon French Toast
|$10.00
Served with maple syrup
|Challah French Toast
|$10.00
Served with maple syrup
|Stuffed Nutella Fruit French Toast
|$13.00
Stuffed with fresh strawberries, bananas,
and Nutella, topped with berry topping,
and served with maple syrup