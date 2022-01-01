Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve lamb shanks

Bologna Via Cucina image

PIZZA

Bologna Via Cucina

334 S Main St, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Shank$42.00
More about Bologna Via Cucina
Restaurant banner

 

Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits

630 North Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Shank$24.00
More about Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Chicken Tenders

Cheesecake

French Fries

Street Tacos

Quesadillas

Pancakes

Nachos

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Rochester to explore

Troy

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.9 (28 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Auburn Hills

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Lake Orion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Romeo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (897 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (575 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (571 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (161 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston