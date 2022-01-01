Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve lasagna

Bologna Via Cucina image

PIZZA

Bologna Via Cucina

334 S Main St, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meat Lasagna large$31.00
layers of pasta sheets, seasoned ground beef and sausage, ricotta, tomato basil sauce, baked cheese (serves 2-3)
Meat Lasagna small$18.00
layers of pasta sheets, seasoned ground beef and sausage, ricotta, tomato basil sauce, baked cheese (serves 1)
Meat Lasagna$21.00
layers of pasta sheets, seasoned ground beef and sausage, ricotta, tomato basil sauce, baked cheese (serves 1)
More about Bologna Via Cucina
Restaurant banner

 

Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits

630 North Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade Lasagna Dinner$18.00
Baked pasta noodles, ground beef and
cheese topped with fresh meat sauce and
melted cheese
More about Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits

