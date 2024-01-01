Lobsters in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Little Tree Sushi
Little Tree Sushi
1890 South Rochester Road, Rochester Hills
|Lobster Crunch
|$13.00
Tempura fried California roll, topped with lobster salad, wasabi mayo and eel sauce.
More about Bologna Via Cucina
PIZZA
Bologna Via Cucina
334 S Main St, Rochester
|Lobster Ravioli
|$32.00
pillows of saffron pasta filled with fresh lobster meat, roasted red peppers, asparagus tips, white wine, cream sauce
|Lobster Mac
|$35.00
Penne pasta tossed in a creamy three cheese sauce, sauteed bell peppers, onions, dressed with sweet Maine lobster,
and topped with grilled shrimp