Lobsters in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve lobsters

Little Tree Sushi

1890 South Rochester Road, Rochester Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Crunch$13.00
Tempura fried California roll, topped with lobster salad, wasabi mayo and eel sauce.
PIZZA

Bologna Via Cucina

334 S Main St, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$32.00
pillows of saffron pasta filled with fresh lobster meat, roasted red peppers, asparagus tips, white wine, cream sauce
Lobster Mac$35.00
Penne pasta tossed in a creamy three cheese sauce, sauteed bell peppers, onions, dressed with sweet Maine lobster,
and topped with grilled shrimp
