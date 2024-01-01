Ravioli in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve ravioli
Lucky's PrimeTime - Rochester Hills 1330 Walton Boulevard
1330 Walton Boulevard, Rochester Hills
Crispy Mozzarella Ravioli
$10.99
With fresh marinara sauce or creamy horseradish
PIZZA
Bologna Via Cucina
334 S Main St, Rochester
Ravioli CHEESE
$18.00
jumbo cheese ravioli, tomato basil sauce
Lobster Ravioli
$32.00
pillows of saffron pasta filled with fresh lobster meat, roasted red peppers, asparagus tips, white wine, cream sauce
Meat Ravioli
$18.00
ground beef and veal, tomato basil sauce