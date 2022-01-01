Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve short ribs

Bologna Via Cucina image

PIZZA

Bologna Via Cucina

334 S Main St, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Rib Entree$34.00
Braised short ribs, chef vegetables and mashed red skin potatoes
More about Bologna Via Cucina
Restaurant banner

 

Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits

630 North Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Ribs$24.00
More about Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits

