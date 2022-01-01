Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Short ribs in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Short Ribs
Rochester restaurants that serve short ribs
PIZZA
Bologna Via Cucina
334 S Main St, Rochester
Avg 4.3
(240 reviews)
Short Rib Entree
$34.00
Braised short ribs, chef vegetables and mashed red skin potatoes
More about Bologna Via Cucina
Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits
630 North Main Street, Rochester
No reviews yet
Short Ribs
$24.00
More about Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits
