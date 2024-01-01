Strawberry shortcake in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
Rochester Hills Social - 6870 North Rochester Road
6870 North Rochester Road, Rochester Hills
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$12.00
The Jagged Fork
188 N Adams Rd., Rochester Hills
|Strawberry Shortcake*
|$18.00
Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust stuffed & topped with house-made cream cheese frosting & fresh strawberries!
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$13.00
