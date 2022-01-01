Waffles in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve waffles
Wing Snob
205 S. Livernois, Rochester Hills
|X-Chicken & Waffles
|$0.89
Ever have maple syrup on your chicken? Try something new and enjoy!
The Jagged Fork - Rochester Hills
188 N Adams Rd., Rochester Hills
|Strawberry Waffle
|$11.00
|Plain Waffle
|$9.00
Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits
630 North Main Street, Rochester
|Belgian Waffle
|$10.00
Topped with whipped cream, served with
maple syrup
|Nutella Fruit Waffle
|$13.00
Topped with fresh strawberries, bananas,
Nutella, berry topping, and served with
maple syrup
|Chicken and Waffles
|$14.00
Homemade sweet and savory chicken and
waffles with sweet chili maple syrup