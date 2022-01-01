Waffles in Rochester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wing Snob

205 S. Livernois, Rochester Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
X-Chicken & Waffles$0.89
Ever have maple syrup on your chicken? Try something new and enjoy!
More about Wing Snob
The Jagged Fork - Rochester Hills image

 

The Jagged Fork - Rochester Hills

188 N Adams Rd., Rochester Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Waffle$11.00
Plain Waffle$9.00
More about The Jagged Fork - Rochester Hills
Restaurant banner

 

Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits

630 North Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$10.00
Topped with whipped cream, served with
maple syrup
Nutella Fruit Waffle$13.00
Topped with fresh strawberries, bananas,
Nutella, berry topping, and served with
maple syrup
Chicken and Waffles$14.00
Homemade sweet and savory chicken and
waffles with sweet chili maple syrup
More about Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits

