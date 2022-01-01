Rochester American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Rochester
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
300 17th Ave NW, Rochester
|Popular items
|Regular Cheese Curds
|$9.99
Every Order Of Homemade Cheese Curds Are Battered In-House And Fried Fresh To Order! Served With Ranch Dipping Sauce.
|Gouda Burger
|$12.49
Homemade Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Garlic Aioli and Sautéed Onions.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$10.99
Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Chopped Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes And Ranch Dressing.
More about Canadian Honker Restaurant
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canadian Honker Restaurant
1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester
|Popular items
|Walleye Sandwich
|$15.99
Voted Best-Sandwich in Rochester!! Hand-dipped in beer batter and loaded with lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and
thousand island dressing. Served with side of tartar sauce.
|Vegetable Beef
|$4.99
Made from scratch daily
|Jack Chicken Melt
|$12.99
Crispy chicken, hickory smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, and tomato on grilled vienna bread. Served with a side of southwest ranch.
More about Blue Plate Diner
Blue Plate Diner
120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200, Rochester
|Popular items
|*Buttermilk Pancake Plate
|$10.50
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, & choice of protein
|Mom's Grilled Cheese
|$8.00
cheddar & muenster
|Tuna Melt
|$9.50
More about Hot Chip Burger Bar
Hot Chip Burger Bar
1190 16th St SW #600, Rochester, MN
|Popular items
|Extra Sauce
extra sauce . all extra sauces come on the side
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$5.00
(for children under 12 years old) single burger patty . 'merican cheese . drink
|#1 Classic
|$11.00
'Merica cheese . onion . special sauce . pickles
More about Cameo at the Castle
Cameo at the Castle
121 North Broadway #100, Rochester
|Popular items
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$13.00
winter squash, crème fraiche, marcona almond, maple fennel vinaigrette
|Bolognese
|$26.00
baked ziti, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, fried basil
|Korean Fried Popcorn Chicken
|$12.00
gochujang, kimchi aioli
More about Brothers Bar & Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brothers Bar & Grill
812 S Broadway, Rochester
|Popular items
|Brothers French Toast
|$7.50
A Brothers specialty for years and years. Thick cut, cinnamon swirl Vienna
bread dipped in our house batter and grilled to crispy perfection. You’ve got to try this one!!!
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$7.50
3 giant pancakes, grilled to fluffy deliciousness. Add seasonal fruit or chocolate chips for a sweet breakfast treat for $1.99 more.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.95
Classic Buffalo Chicken With Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, and Ranch Wrapped in Garlic and Herb Tortilla.
More about Five West
GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five West
1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester
|Popular items
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$22.00
Seared salmon, ginger soy rice, green onions, red peppers, carrots, sriracha aioli & a fried egg
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
Bourbon BBQ, buffalo, sriracha mango or garlic parmesan served with ranch or bleu cheese
|Blackened Chicken & Avocado Melt
|$15.00
Pepper jack, tomato & garlic aioli on toasted sourdough