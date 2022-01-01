Rochester American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Rochester

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

300 17th Ave NW, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (2299 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Cheese Curds$9.99
Every Order Of Homemade Cheese Curds Are Battered In-House And Fried Fresh To Order! Served With Ranch Dipping Sauce.
Gouda Burger$12.49
Homemade Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Garlic Aioli and Sautéed Onions.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.99
Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Chopped Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes And Ranch Dressing.
Canadian Honker Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (2020 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Walleye Sandwich$15.99
Voted Best-Sandwich in Rochester!! Hand-dipped in beer batter and loaded with lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and
thousand island dressing. Served with side of tartar sauce.
Vegetable Beef$4.99
Made from scratch daily
Jack Chicken Melt$12.99
Crispy chicken, hickory smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, and tomato on grilled vienna bread. Served with a side of southwest ranch.
Blue Plate Diner image

 

Blue Plate Diner

120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200, Rochester

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
*Buttermilk Pancake Plate$10.50
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, & choice of protein
Mom's Grilled Cheese$8.00
cheddar & muenster
Tuna Melt$9.50
Hot Chip Burger Bar image

 

Hot Chip Burger Bar

1190 16th St SW #600, Rochester, MN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Extra Sauce
extra sauce . all extra sauces come on the side
Kid's Cheeseburger$5.00
(for children under 12 years old) single burger patty . 'merican cheese . drink
#1 Classic$11.00
'Merica cheese . onion . special sauce . pickles
Cameo at the Castle image

 

Cameo at the Castle

121 North Broadway #100, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Beet Salad$13.00
winter squash, crème fraiche, marcona almond, maple fennel vinaigrette
Bolognese$26.00
baked ziti, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, fried basil
Korean Fried Popcorn Chicken$12.00
gochujang, kimchi aioli
Brothers Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brothers Bar & Grill

812 S Broadway, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brothers French Toast$7.50
A Brothers specialty for years and years. Thick cut, cinnamon swirl Vienna
bread dipped in our house batter and grilled to crispy perfection. You’ve got to try this one!!!
Buttermilk Pancakes$7.50
3 giant pancakes, grilled to fluffy deliciousness. Add seasonal fruit or chocolate chips for a sweet breakfast treat for $1.99 more.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.95
Classic Buffalo Chicken With Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, and Ranch Wrapped in Garlic and Herb Tortilla.
CRAVE Food & Drink image

 

CRAVE Food & Drink

220 south broadway, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Restaurant banner

GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five West

1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1521 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salmon Rice Bowl$22.00
Seared salmon, ginger soy rice, green onions, red peppers, carrots, sriracha aioli & a fried egg
Boneless Wings$14.00
Bourbon BBQ, buffalo, sriracha mango or garlic parmesan served with ranch or bleu cheese
Blackened Chicken & Avocado Melt$15.00
Pepper jack, tomato & garlic aioli on toasted sourdough
