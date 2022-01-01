Rochester bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Rochester
More about Little Thistle Brewing
Little Thistle Brewing
2031 14th Street Northwest, Rochester
|Popular items
|(Crowler) Wetlands DDH Hazy IPA
|$8.00
Contains Lactose.
|(Crowler) I Dip U Dip We Dip Dip Hop IPA
|$10.00
|(Crowler) Garth Brooks' Juice Diet
|$12.00
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
300 17th Ave NW, Rochester
|Popular items
|Regular Cheese Curds
|$9.99
Every Order Of Homemade Cheese Curds Are Battered In-House And Fried Fresh To Order! Served With Ranch Dipping Sauce.
|Gouda Burger
|$12.49
Homemade Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Garlic Aioli and Sautéed Onions.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$10.99
Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Chopped Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes And Ranch Dressing.
More about Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill
1517 16th St SW, Rochester
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
Boneless Chicken wings, fried Crispy or grilled and then tossed with your choice of our specialty sauces or dry rubs
|Firecracker shrimp
|$13.99
Black tiger shrimp battered & fried crispy and tossed with Honey-Sriracha sauce. Served with mandarin coleslaw
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & fried shrimp with honey lime vinaigrette 12.99
More about Tilda's Pizzeria
PIZZA
Tilda's Pizzeria
300 1st Avenue Northwest, Rochester
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.65
Red sauce + basil + mozzarella
|Air Force's Favorite
|$18.95
Red sauce + crimini mushrooms + roma tomato + green pepper + red onion + mozzarella + parmesan
|Daddy-O
|$17.95
Red sauce + pepperoni + italian sausage+ mozzarella
More about Canadian Honker Restaurant
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canadian Honker Restaurant
1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester
|Popular items
|Walleye Sandwich
|$15.99
Voted Best-Sandwich in Rochester!! Hand-dipped in beer batter and loaded with lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and
thousand island dressing. Served with side of tartar sauce.
|Vegetable Beef
|$4.99
Made from scratch daily
|Jack Chicken Melt
|$12.99
Crispy chicken, hickory smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, and tomato on grilled vienna bread. Served with a side of southwest ranch.
More about Nellie's on Third
PIZZA
Nellie's on Third
4 3rd St SW, Rochester
|Popular items
|My Honey
|$16.00
roasted garlic oil. mozzarella. goat cheese. honey. walnuts. arugula. balsamic.
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
beer batter. marinara
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
LTOP + American Cheese
More about Cameo at the Castle
Cameo at the Castle
121 North Broadway #100, Rochester
|Popular items
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$13.00
winter squash, crème fraiche, marcona almond, maple fennel vinaigrette
|Bolognese
|$26.00
baked ziti, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, fried basil
|Korean Fried Popcorn Chicken
|$12.00
gochujang, kimchi aioli
More about Taco JED
TACOS
Taco JED
808 Broadway Ave S, Rochester
|Popular items
|#3 - PULLED PORK
|$4.00
Achiote pulled pork, grilled peppers & onions and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella
|#1 - PICADILLO
|$4.00
Spicy ground beef, potatoes, onions and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella. - Make it Lebowski Style (queso poured on top) for .50 cents extra
|#5 - CHICKEN
|$4.00
(FRIED or GRILLED)
Chicken, jalapeno slaw, jalapeno ranch, radish and cilantro in a corn tortilla
More about Five West
GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five West
1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester
|Popular items
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$22.00
Seared salmon, ginger soy rice, green onions, red peppers, carrots, sriracha aioli & a fried egg
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
Bourbon BBQ, buffalo, sriracha mango or garlic parmesan served with ranch or bleu cheese
|Blackened Chicken & Avocado Melt
|$15.00
Pepper jack, tomato & garlic aioli on toasted sourdough
More about Reid's Pizza - The Workshop Foodhall
Reid's Pizza - The Workshop Foodhall
1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester
More about Birdie's - The Workshop Foodhall
Birdie's - The Workshop Foodhall
1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester