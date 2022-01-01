Rochester bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Rochester

Little Thistle Brewing image

 

Little Thistle Brewing

2031 14th Street Northwest, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(Crowler) Wetlands DDH Hazy IPA$8.00
Contains Lactose.
(Crowler) I Dip U Dip We Dip Dip Hop IPA$10.00
(Crowler) Garth Brooks' Juice Diet$12.00
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

300 17th Ave NW, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (2299 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Cheese Curds$9.99
Every Order Of Homemade Cheese Curds Are Battered In-House And Fried Fresh To Order! Served With Ranch Dipping Sauce.
Gouda Burger$12.49
Homemade Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Garlic Aioli and Sautéed Onions.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.99
Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Chopped Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes And Ranch Dressing.
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill

1517 16th St SW, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings
Boneless Chicken wings, fried Crispy or grilled and then tossed with your choice of our specialty sauces or dry rubs
Firecracker shrimp$13.99
Black tiger shrimp battered & fried crispy and tossed with Honey-Sriracha sauce. Served with mandarin coleslaw
SHRIMP TACOS$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & fried shrimp with honey lime vinaigrette 12.99
Tilda's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Tilda's Pizzeria

300 1st Avenue Northwest, Rochester

Avg 4.7 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$16.65
Red sauce + basil + mozzarella
Air Force's Favorite$18.95
Red sauce + crimini mushrooms + roma tomato + green pepper + red onion + mozzarella + parmesan
Daddy-O$17.95
Red sauce + pepperoni + italian sausage+ mozzarella
Canadian Honker Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (2020 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Walleye Sandwich$15.99
Voted Best-Sandwich in Rochester!! Hand-dipped in beer batter and loaded with lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and
thousand island dressing. Served with side of tartar sauce.
Vegetable Beef$4.99
Made from scratch daily
Jack Chicken Melt$12.99
Crispy chicken, hickory smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, and tomato on grilled vienna bread. Served with a side of southwest ranch.
Nellie's on Third image

PIZZA

Nellie's on Third

4 3rd St SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
My Honey$16.00
roasted garlic oil. mozzarella. goat cheese. honey. walnuts. arugula. balsamic.
Cheese Curds$10.00
beer batter. marinara
Cheese Burger$12.00
LTOP + American Cheese
Cameo at the Castle image

 

Cameo at the Castle

121 North Broadway #100, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Beet Salad$13.00
winter squash, crème fraiche, marcona almond, maple fennel vinaigrette
Bolognese$26.00
baked ziti, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, fried basil
Korean Fried Popcorn Chicken$12.00
gochujang, kimchi aioli
Taco JED image

TACOS

Taco JED

808 Broadway Ave S, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3 - PULLED PORK$4.00
Achiote pulled pork, grilled peppers & onions and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella
#1 - PICADILLO$4.00
Spicy ground beef, potatoes, onions and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella. - Make it Lebowski Style (queso poured on top) for .50 cents extra
#5 - CHICKEN$4.00
(FRIED or GRILLED)
Chicken, jalapeno slaw, jalapeno ranch, radish and cilantro in a corn tortilla
GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five West

1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1521 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salmon Rice Bowl$22.00
Seared salmon, ginger soy rice, green onions, red peppers, carrots, sriracha aioli & a fried egg
Boneless Wings$14.00
Bourbon BBQ, buffalo, sriracha mango or garlic parmesan served with ranch or bleu cheese
Blackened Chicken & Avocado Melt$15.00
Pepper jack, tomato & garlic aioli on toasted sourdough
Reid's Pizza - The Workshop Foodhall

1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birdie's - The Workshop Foodhall

1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Workshop - Barbershop

1232 3rd Ave SE, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Workshop - Murdoch's

1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Workshop - Julio's

1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
