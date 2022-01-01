Rochester BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Rochester
SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoak BBQ
2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester
|Cornbread
|$5.50
served with honey butter
|Smoak'd Sandwich
Choice of pulled pork, turkey, chicken, or brisket MP. Add coleslaw at no additional cost
|Pulled Pork
|$16.50
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q
1940 Broadway Ave S, Rochester
|Dinner Combo Plate
|$14.99
Select two from the following: 1/4 pound of shredded pork, beef, turkey, ham or beef brisket, 1/4 chicken, three ribs, one hot link. $.99 upcharge for choosing chicken, ribs or brisket.
|Regular Combo Plate
|$12.49
Select two from the following: three ounces of shredded pork, beef*, turkey, ham or beef brisket, 1/4 chicken, two ribs, one hot link. $.99 upcharge for choosing chicken, ribs or brisket.
|Regular Pork Plate
|$11.79
Six ounces of meat served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
John Hardy's Bar-B-Q
929 W Frontage Rd, Rochester
|1/2 Rack Dinner Rib Plate
|$16.99
6 Ribs served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
|Dinner Combo Plate
|$14.99
Select two from the following: 1/4 pound of shredded pork, beef, turkey, ham or beef brisket, 1/4 chicken, three ribs, one hot link. $.99 upcharge for choosing chicken, ribs or brisket.
|Regular Combo Plate
|$12.49
Select two from the following: three ounces of shredded pork, beef*, turkey, ham or beef brisket, 1/4 chicken, two ribs, one hot link. $.99 upcharge for choosing chicken, ribs or brisket.