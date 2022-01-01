Rochester BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Rochester

Smoak BBQ image

SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoak BBQ

2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cornbread$5.50
served with honey butter
Smoak'd Sandwich
Choice of pulled pork, turkey, chicken, or brisket MP. Add coleslaw at no additional cost
Pulled Pork$16.50
More about Smoak BBQ
John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q - South image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q

1940 Broadway Ave S, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (986 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dinner Combo Plate$14.99
Select two from the following: 1/4 pound of shredded pork, beef, turkey, ham or beef brisket, 1/4 chicken, three ribs, one hot link. $.99 upcharge for choosing chicken, ribs or brisket.
Regular Combo Plate$12.49
Select two from the following: three ounces of shredded pork, beef*, turkey, ham or beef brisket, 1/4 chicken, two ribs, one hot link. $.99 upcharge for choosing chicken, ribs or brisket.
Regular Pork Plate$11.79
Six ounces of meat served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
More about John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q
John Hardy's Bar-B-Q - North image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

John Hardy's Bar-B-Q

929 W Frontage Rd, Rochester

Avg 3.5 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 Rack Dinner Rib Plate$16.99
6 Ribs served with choice of potato, vegetable or salad, garlic bread and BBQ sauce.
Dinner Combo Plate$14.99
Select two from the following: 1/4 pound of shredded pork, beef, turkey, ham or beef brisket, 1/4 chicken, three ribs, one hot link. $.99 upcharge for choosing chicken, ribs or brisket.
Regular Combo Plate$12.49
Select two from the following: three ounces of shredded pork, beef*, turkey, ham or beef brisket, 1/4 chicken, two ribs, one hot link. $.99 upcharge for choosing chicken, ribs or brisket.
More about John Hardy's Bar-B-Q

