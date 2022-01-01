Rochester breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Rochester

Canadian Honker Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (2020 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Walleye Sandwich$15.99
Voted Best-Sandwich in Rochester!! Hand-dipped in beer batter and loaded with lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and
thousand island dressing. Served with side of tartar sauce.
Vegetable Beef$4.99
Made from scratch daily
Jack Chicken Melt$12.99
Crispy chicken, hickory smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, and tomato on grilled vienna bread. Served with a side of southwest ranch.
More about Canadian Honker Restaurant
Blue Plate Diner image

 

Blue Plate Diner

120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200, Rochester

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
*Buttermilk Pancake Plate$10.50
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, & choice of protein
Mom's Grilled Cheese$8.00
cheddar & muenster
Tuna Melt$9.50
More about Blue Plate Diner
Cafe Relish image

 

Cafe Relish

3100 19th St NW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Chicken Bowl$11.00
banana peppers, olives, feta cheese, tomato, tzatziki, shredded lettuce, greek rice
Butter Chicken Burrito$12.00
butter chicken, herbed feta tomato cucumber salsa, rice, tzatziki sauce
Ziggys Burger$15.00
Double smashed burger, white American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, Carolina Gold sauce, seasoned fries
More about Cafe Relish
Taco JED image

TACOS

Taco JED

808 Broadway Ave S, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3 - PULLED PORK$4.00
Achiote pulled pork, grilled peppers & onions and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella
#1 - PICADILLO$4.00
Spicy ground beef, potatoes, onions and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella. - Make it Lebowski Style (queso poured on top) for .50 cents extra
#5 - CHICKEN$4.00
(FRIED or GRILLED)
Chicken, jalapeno slaw, jalapeno ranch, radish and cilantro in a corn tortilla
More about Taco JED
Restaurant banner

GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five West

1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1521 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salmon Rice Bowl$22.00
Seared salmon, ginger soy rice, green onions, red peppers, carrots, sriracha aioli & a fried egg
Boneless Wings$14.00
Bourbon BBQ, buffalo, sriracha mango or garlic parmesan served with ranch or bleu cheese
Blackened Chicken & Avocado Melt$15.00
Pepper jack, tomato & garlic aioli on toasted sourdough
More about Five West

