Rochester breakfast spots you'll love

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canadian Honker Restaurant
1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester
|Walleye Sandwich
|$15.99
Voted Best-Sandwich in Rochester!! Hand-dipped in beer batter and loaded with lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and
thousand island dressing. Served with side of tartar sauce.
|Vegetable Beef
|$4.99
Made from scratch daily
|Jack Chicken Melt
|$12.99
Crispy chicken, hickory smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, and tomato on grilled vienna bread. Served with a side of southwest ranch.
Blue Plate Diner
120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200, Rochester
|*Buttermilk Pancake Plate
|$10.50
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, & choice of protein
|Mom's Grilled Cheese
|$8.00
cheddar & muenster
|Tuna Melt
|$9.50
Cafe Relish
3100 19th St NW, Rochester
|Greek Chicken Bowl
|$11.00
banana peppers, olives, feta cheese, tomato, tzatziki, shredded lettuce, greek rice
|Butter Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
butter chicken, herbed feta tomato cucumber salsa, rice, tzatziki sauce
|Ziggys Burger
|$15.00
Double smashed burger, white American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, Carolina Gold sauce, seasoned fries
TACOS
Taco JED
808 Broadway Ave S, Rochester
|#3 - PULLED PORK
|$4.00
Achiote pulled pork, grilled peppers & onions and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella
|#1 - PICADILLO
|$4.00
Spicy ground beef, potatoes, onions and cilantro in a flour tortilla with melted mozzarella. - Make it Lebowski Style (queso poured on top) for .50 cents extra
|#5 - CHICKEN
|$4.00
(FRIED or GRILLED)
Chicken, jalapeno slaw, jalapeno ranch, radish and cilantro in a corn tortilla
GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five West
1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$22.00
Seared salmon, ginger soy rice, green onions, red peppers, carrots, sriracha aioli & a fried egg
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
Bourbon BBQ, buffalo, sriracha mango or garlic parmesan served with ranch or bleu cheese
|Blackened Chicken & Avocado Melt
|$15.00
Pepper jack, tomato & garlic aioli on toasted sourdough