Rochester burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Rochester
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
300 17th Ave NW, Rochester
|Popular items
|Regular Cheese Curds
|$9.99
Every Order Of Homemade Cheese Curds Are Battered In-House And Fried Fresh To Order! Served With Ranch Dipping Sauce.
|Gouda Burger
|$12.49
Homemade Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Garlic Aioli and Sautéed Onions.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$10.99
Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Chopped Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes And Ranch Dressing.
More about Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill
1517 16th St SW, Rochester
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
Boneless Chicken wings, fried Crispy or grilled and then tossed with your choice of our specialty sauces or dry rubs
|Firecracker shrimp
|$13.99
Black tiger shrimp battered & fried crispy and tossed with Honey-Sriracha sauce. Served with mandarin coleslaw
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & fried shrimp with honey lime vinaigrette 12.99
More about Hot Chip Burger Bar
Hot Chip Burger Bar
1190 16th St SW #600, Rochester, MN
|Popular items
|Extra Sauce
extra sauce . all extra sauces come on the side
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$5.00
(for children under 12 years old) single burger patty . 'merican cheese . drink
|#1 Classic
|$11.00
'Merica cheese . onion . special sauce . pickles
More about Reid's Pizza - The Workshop Foodhall
Reid's Pizza - The Workshop Foodhall
1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester
More about Birdie's - The Workshop Foodhall
Birdie's - The Workshop Foodhall
1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester