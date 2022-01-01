Rochester burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Rochester

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

300 17th Ave NW, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (2299 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Cheese Curds$9.99
Every Order Of Homemade Cheese Curds Are Battered In-House And Fried Fresh To Order! Served With Ranch Dipping Sauce.
Gouda Burger$12.49
Homemade Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Garlic Aioli and Sautéed Onions.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.99
Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Chopped Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes And Ranch Dressing.
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill

1517 16th St SW, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings
Boneless Chicken wings, fried Crispy or grilled and then tossed with your choice of our specialty sauces or dry rubs
Firecracker shrimp$13.99
Black tiger shrimp battered & fried crispy and tossed with Honey-Sriracha sauce. Served with mandarin coleslaw
SHRIMP TACOS$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & fried shrimp with honey lime vinaigrette 12.99
Hot Chip Burger Bar image

 

Hot Chip Burger Bar

1190 16th St SW #600, Rochester, MN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Extra Sauce
extra sauce . all extra sauces come on the side
Kid's Cheeseburger$5.00
(for children under 12 years old) single burger patty . 'merican cheese . drink
#1 Classic$11.00
'Merica cheese . onion . special sauce . pickles
Restaurant banner

 

Reid's Pizza - The Workshop Foodhall

1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Birdie's - The Workshop Foodhall

1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

The Workshop - Barbershop

1232 3rd Ave SE, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Workshop - Murdoch's

1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

The Workshop - Julio's

1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
