Baby back ribs in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve baby back ribs
Bleu Duck
14 4th St SW, Rochester
|Baby Back Ribs
|$26.00
Hoisin BBQ / Kimchi Mashed Potatoes / Blue Cheese-Yum Yum Slaw
Twigs Tavern and Grille
401 6th Street SW, Rochester
|GF Baby Back Ribs
|$15.99
Tender, smoked, and topped with our special BBQ sauce. Served with coleslaw and your choice of Twigs accompaniements.
|Baby Back Ribs
|$15.99
Tender, smoked, and topped with our special BBQ sauce. Served with coleslaw and your choice of Twigs accompaniements.