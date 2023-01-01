Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baby back ribs in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve baby back ribs

Consumer pic

 

Bleu Duck

14 4th St SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baby Back Ribs$26.00
Hoisin BBQ / Kimchi Mashed Potatoes / Blue Cheese-Yum Yum Slaw
More about Bleu Duck
Banner pic

 

Twigs Tavern and Grille

401 6th Street SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF Baby Back Ribs$15.99
Tender, smoked, and topped with our special BBQ sauce. Served with coleslaw and your choice of Twigs accompaniements.
Baby Back Ribs$15.99
Tender, smoked, and topped with our special BBQ sauce. Served with coleslaw and your choice of Twigs accompaniements.
More about Twigs Tavern and Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Sliders

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Wontons

Carrot Cake

Pudding

Mac And Cheese

California Burgers

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Rochester to explore

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston