Barbacoas in Rochester

Rochester restaurants that serve barbacoas

Bleu Duck

14 4th St SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Lamb Shank$30.00
Black Beans / Corn / Pico de Gallo / Tortillas
More about Bleu Duck
1910 Fresh Mexican - Rochester - 1121 Civic Center Drive NW

1121 Civic Center Drive NW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barbacoa Tacos$11.99
3 Crunchy Tacos with Slow Cooked Beef
with Seasonings, Melted Cheese and
cup of Broth to Dip In. Cilantro, Onions and your choice of salsa on the side.
More about 1910 Fresh Mexican - Rochester - 1121 Civic Center Drive NW

