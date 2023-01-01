Blt sandwiches in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve blt sandwiches
More about Red Cow - Rochester
Red Cow - Rochester
217 14th Avenue Southwest, Rochester
|Box Lunch BLT Chicken Sandwich (Catering)
|$20.00
More about Twigs Tavern and Grille
Twigs Tavern and Grille
401 6th Street SW, Rochester
|Steak BLT Sandwich
|$13.99
6oz Tavern cut steak, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and chimichurri mayo. Served open faced on toasted white bread.
|GF Steak BLT Sandwich
|$12.99
6oz Tavern cut steak, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and chimichurri mayo. Served open faced on toasted white bread.