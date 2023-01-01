Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bourbon chicken in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Bourbon Chicken
Rochester restaurants that serve bourbon chicken
Red Cow - Rochester
217 14th Avenue Southwest, Rochester
No reviews yet
Bourbon Chicken
$15.75
Chopped bourbon bacon, lettuce, whipped brie & balsamic onion jam
More about Red Cow - Rochester
Whistle Binkies - South Pub
247 Woodlake Drive SE, Rochester
No reviews yet
Bourbon Chicken
$19.00
More about Whistle Binkies - South Pub
