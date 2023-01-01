Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bourbon chicken in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve bourbon chicken

Red Cow - Rochester

217 14th Avenue Southwest, Rochester

Bourbon Chicken$15.75
Chopped bourbon bacon, lettuce, whipped brie & balsamic onion jam
More about Red Cow - Rochester
Whistle Binkies - South Pub

247 Woodlake Drive SE, Rochester

Bourbon Chicken$19.00
More about Whistle Binkies - South Pub

