Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Blue Plate Diner image

 

Blue Plate Diner

120 Elton Hills Drive Northwest, Rochester

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Blue Plate Diner
Banner pic

 

Twigs Tavern and Grille

401 6th Street SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GF Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Buffalo Waffle Chicken Sandwich$13.99
More about Twigs Tavern and Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Reuben

Bread Pudding

Fish Tacos

Short Ribs

Mac And Cheese

Bleu Burgers

Ravioli

Garlic Cheese Bread

Map

More near Rochester to explore

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (458 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (364 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston