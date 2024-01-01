Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Buffalo chicken sandwiches in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Rochester restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
Blue Plate Diner
120 Elton Hills Drive Northwest, Rochester
Avg 5
(1 review)
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
More about Blue Plate Diner
Twigs Tavern and Grille
401 6th Street SW, Rochester
No reviews yet
GF Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$13.99
Buffalo Waffle Chicken Sandwich
$13.99
More about Twigs Tavern and Grille
