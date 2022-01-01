Buffalo chicken wraps in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
300 17th Ave NW, Rochester
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato And Bleu Cheese Dressing.
More about Cafe Relish
Cafe Relish
3100 19th St NW, Rochester
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, celery, tomato, gorgonzola, revol lettuce blend