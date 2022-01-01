Buffalo chicken wraps in Rochester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

300 17th Ave NW, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (2299 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato And Bleu Cheese Dressing.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Cafe Relish

3100 19th St NW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, celery, tomato, gorgonzola, revol lettuce blend
More about Cafe Relish
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brothers Bar & Grill

812 S Broadway, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (285 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.95
Classic Buffalo Chicken With Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, and Ranch Wrapped in Garlic and Herb Tortilla.
More about Brothers Bar & Grill

