Buffalo wings in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Buffalo Wings
Rochester restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar
7 1st Ave SW, Rochester
No reviews yet
Buffalo Wings
$12.00
Spicy
More about Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar
Hot Chip Burger Bar
1190 16th St SW #600, Rochester, MN
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wings
$15.00
buffalo sauce
More about Hot Chip Burger Bar
