Buffalo wings in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar

7 1st Ave SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Wings$12.00
Spicy
More about Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar
Hot Chip Burger Bar

1190 16th St SW #600, Rochester, MN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wings$15.00
buffalo sauce
More about Hot Chip Burger Bar

