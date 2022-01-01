Caesar salad in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve caesar salad
Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar
7 1st Ave SW, Rochester
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Fresh leaf lettuce, parmesan, creamy garlic dressing & croutons
Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN
4040 28th Street Northwest, Rochester
|Caesar Salad
|$9.50
Revol local romaine, shredded parmesan, caesar dressing, crouton.
|Caesar Salad With Chicken
|$11.50
Revol local romaine, grilled chicken, shredded parmesan, caesar dressing, crouton.
Brothers Bar & Grill
812 S Broadway, Rochester
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Fresh chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, and shredded parmesan cheese topped
with a piping hot broiled chicken breast and seasoned croutons.