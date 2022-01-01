Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar

7 1st Ave SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Raspberry Cheese Cake$7.00
Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake$9.00
Five-layer chocolate cake, almost as good as Grandma’s
Crab Cakes$16.00
Mixture of chunks of snow crab and baby shrimp with celery, bell peppers, green onions, parsley, sour cream, parmesan & a touch of tabasco
Smoak BBQ image

SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoak BBQ

2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Poke Cake-Tres Leches$7.00
Moist carrot cake with brown butter cream cheese frosting
Canadian Honker Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (2020 reviews)
Takeout
Bunnies Coconut Cake$5.99
Voted Rochesters Best! Award winning and world famous
Chocolate Raspberry Cake$5.99
A classic mix of chocolate and raspberry
Blue Plate Diner image

 

Blue Plate Diner

120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200, Rochester

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Muffin - Carrot Cake$2.50
Cameo at the Castle image

 

Cameo at the Castle

121 North Broadway #100, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake GA$9.00
strawberry coulis, whipped cream
Brothers Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brothers Bar & Grill

812 S Broadway, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (285 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Cake Pancakes$9.99
3 buttermilk pancakes topped with cheesecake crumbles, strawberries, and blueberries then finished with raspberry drizzle and whipped cream. We haven't decided if it's breakfast or dessert... We do know it's YUMMY!
French Toast Cheese Cake$10.49
Our signature French toast smothered with strawberries, blueberries, cheesecake crumbles, raspberry drizzle, and whipped cream. Sweet, fruity, & delicious!
ThaiPop image

 

ThaiPop

4 3rd St SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Young Coconut Cake$9.00
