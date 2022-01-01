Cake in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve cake
Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar
7 1st Ave SW, Rochester
|Raspberry Cheese Cake
|$7.00
|Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Five-layer chocolate cake, almost as good as Grandma’s
|Crab Cakes
|$16.00
Mixture of chunks of snow crab and baby shrimp with celery, bell peppers, green onions, parsley, sour cream, parmesan & a touch of tabasco
SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoak BBQ
2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester
|Poke Cake-Tres Leches
|$7.00
Moist carrot cake with brown butter cream cheese frosting
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canadian Honker Restaurant
1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester
|Bunnies Coconut Cake
|$5.99
Voted Rochesters Best! Award winning and world famous
|Chocolate Raspberry Cake
|$5.99
A classic mix of chocolate and raspberry
Blue Plate Diner
120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200, Rochester
|Muffin - Carrot Cake
|$2.50
Cameo at the Castle
121 North Broadway #100, Rochester
|Flourless Chocolate Cake GA
|$9.00
strawberry coulis, whipped cream
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brothers Bar & Grill
812 S Broadway, Rochester
|Cheese Cake Pancakes
|$9.99
3 buttermilk pancakes topped with cheesecake crumbles, strawberries, and blueberries then finished with raspberry drizzle and whipped cream. We haven't decided if it's breakfast or dessert... We do know it's YUMMY!
|French Toast Cheese Cake
|$10.49
Our signature French toast smothered with strawberries, blueberries, cheesecake crumbles, raspberry drizzle, and whipped cream. Sweet, fruity, & delicious!