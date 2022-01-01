Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Carrot Cake
Rochester restaurants that serve carrot cake
SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoak BBQ
2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester
Avg 4.5
(1008 reviews)
Poke Cake- Carrot
$7.00
Moist carrot cake with brown butter cream cheese frosting
More about Smoak BBQ
Blue Plate Diner
120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200, Rochester
Avg 5
(1 review)
Muffin - Carrot Cake
$2.75
More about Blue Plate Diner
