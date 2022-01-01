Cheesecake in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve cheesecake
Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar
7 1st Ave SW, Rochester
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$6.00
Plain, strawberry or raspberry topping
|Salted Caramel Almond Cheesecake
|$6.00
This gluten- free elegant cheesecake features the sweet and salty combination of salt and caramel. Baked on a salty almond crust and topped with a thick bed of buttery caramel and a sprinkle of more almonds
PIZZA
Tilda's Pizzeria
300 1st Avenue Northwest, Rochester
|Classic New York Style Cheesecake
|$5.95
Served with caramel or chocolate sauce drizzled on top
Hot Chip Burger Bar
1190 16th St SW #600, Rochester, MN
|Mr. Pizza Cheesecake
|$7.00
The original Mr. Pizza North famous cheesecake! NY Style, flavor varies.
|Salted Caramel Cheesecake
|$7.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brothers Bar & Grill
812 S Broadway, Rochester
|NY Cheesecake
|$4.99
Classic vanilla cheesecake topped with seasonal fruit or choose raspberry, chocolate, caramel or chocolate drizzle for $.5o. Mix and match to create your own decadent masterpiece!