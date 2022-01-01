Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve cheesecake

Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar

7 1st Ave SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
New York Style Cheesecake$6.00
Plain, strawberry or raspberry topping
Salted Caramel Almond Cheesecake$6.00
This gluten- free elegant cheesecake features the sweet and salty combination of salt and caramel. Baked on a salty almond crust and topped with a thick bed of buttery caramel and a sprinkle of more almonds
PIZZA

Tilda's Pizzeria

300 1st Avenue Northwest, Rochester

Avg 4.7 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Classic New York Style Cheesecake$5.95
Served with caramel or chocolate sauce drizzled on top
Hot Chip Burger Bar

1190 16th St SW #600, Rochester, MN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mr. Pizza Cheesecake$7.00
The original Mr. Pizza North famous cheesecake! NY Style, flavor varies.
Salted Caramel Cheesecake$7.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brothers Bar & Grill

812 S Broadway, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (285 reviews)
Takeout
NY Cheesecake$4.99
Classic vanilla cheesecake topped with seasonal fruit or choose raspberry, chocolate, caramel or chocolate drizzle for $.5o. Mix and match to create your own decadent masterpiece!
GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five West

1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1521 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seasonal Cheesecake$8.00
We couldn't decide on one flavor so we are doing them all! Ask your server what delicious flavor is available today
