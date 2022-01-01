Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken nuggets in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Chicken Nuggets
Rochester restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q
1940 Broadway Ave S, Rochester
Avg 4.4
(986 reviews)
Chicken Nuggets Meal
$4.99
More about John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
John Hardy's Bar-B-Q
929 W Frontage Rd, Rochester
Avg 3.5
(128 reviews)
Chicken Nuggets Meal
$4.99
More about John Hardy's Bar-B-Q
