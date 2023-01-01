Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Canadian Honker Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (2020 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Pasta$20.00
Made to order mushroom alfredo sauce, crispy chicken, cavatappi
noodles, shaved parmesan cheese
and scallions. Choice of soup or salad.
More about Canadian Honker Restaurant
Item pic

 

Olde Brick House - OBH Rochester, MN

19 1st Avenue Southwest, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Chicken Pasta$18.00
Bacon, asparagus, and linguini tossed with maritime sauce, topped with crispy chicken and baked to perfection with melted mozzarella. Garnished with sundried tomatoes and cilantro.
More about Olde Brick House - OBH Rochester, MN

