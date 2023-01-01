Chicken pasta in Rochester
Canadian Honker Restaurant
1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester
|Crispy Chicken Pasta
|$20.00
Made to order mushroom alfredo sauce, crispy chicken, cavatappi
noodles, shaved parmesan cheese
and scallions. Choice of soup or salad.
Olde Brick House - OBH Rochester, MN
19 1st Avenue Southwest, Rochester
|Baked Chicken Pasta
|$18.00
Bacon, asparagus, and linguini tossed with maritime sauce, topped with crispy chicken and baked to perfection with melted mozzarella. Garnished with sundried tomatoes and cilantro.