Chicken salad in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar
Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar
7 1st Ave SW, Rochester
|Blacken Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Grilled blackened chicken, red and green leaf lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, swiss cheese and red onions. Served with a side of honey mustard dressing.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
300 17th Ave NW, Rochester
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.99
More about Canadian Honker Restaurant
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canadian Honker Restaurant
1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$11.99
Homemade chicken salad, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomato on
a fresh flakey croissant.
More about Blue Plate Diner
Blue Plate Diner
120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200, Rochester
|Deli Chicken Salad
|$9.50
More about Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN
Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN
4040 28th Street Northwest, Rochester
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Revol local romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, kalamata olive, cucumber, and feta. Served with Italian dressing.
|Coconut Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Revol local mixed greens, fresh coconut breaded chicken, shredded mozzarella and cheddar, tomato, egg, and avocado & honey mustard dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Revol local miseducating greens, crispy fried chicken in buffalo sauce, egg, tomato, red onion, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
More about Cafe Relish
Cafe Relish
3100 19th St NW, Rochester
|Chipotle Chicken Salad
|$14.00
grilled chicken, tortilla strips, lettuce, roasted corn pico, chipotle ranch, lime wedge
More about Brothers Bar & Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brothers Bar & Grill
812 S Broadway, Rochester
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Fresh chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, and shredded parmesan cheese topped
with a piping hot broiled chicken breast and seasoned croutons.
More about Five West
GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five West
1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester
|Ancho Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Ancho grilled chicken, romaine, black bean puree, guacamole, pico de gallo, quest fresco, tortilla strips & citrus cilantro vinaigrette
|Blackened Chicken Quinoa Salad
|$16.00
Blackened chicken breast, quinoa, avocado, cilantro,
chopped spinach, roasted peppers, fresh herbs, fresno
chilies, feta and mango yogurt dressing