Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar

7 1st Ave SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blacken Chicken Salad$17.00
Grilled blackened chicken, red and green leaf lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, swiss cheese and red onions. Served with a side of honey mustard dressing.
More about Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

300 17th Ave NW, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (2299 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Canadian Honker Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (2020 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$11.99
Homemade chicken salad, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomato on
a fresh flakey croissant.
More about Canadian Honker Restaurant
Blue Plate Diner image

 

Blue Plate Diner

120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200, Rochester

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Deli Chicken Salad$9.50
More about Blue Plate Diner
Coconut Chicken Salad image

 

Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN

4040 28th Street Northwest, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$11.50
Revol local romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, kalamata olive, cucumber, and feta. Served with Italian dressing.
Coconut Chicken Salad$11.50
Revol local mixed greens, fresh coconut breaded chicken, shredded mozzarella and cheddar, tomato, egg, and avocado & honey mustard dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.50
Revol local miseducating greens, crispy fried chicken in buffalo sauce, egg, tomato, red onion, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
More about Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN
Item pic

 

Cafe Relish

3100 19th St NW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Salad$14.00
grilled chicken, tortilla strips, lettuce, roasted corn pico, chipotle ranch, lime wedge
More about Cafe Relish
Brothers Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brothers Bar & Grill

812 S Broadway, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (285 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Fresh chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, and shredded parmesan cheese topped
with a piping hot broiled chicken breast and seasoned croutons.
More about Brothers Bar & Grill
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five West

1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1521 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ancho Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
Ancho grilled chicken, romaine, black bean puree, guacamole, pico de gallo, quest fresco, tortilla strips & citrus cilantro vinaigrette
Blackened Chicken Quinoa Salad$16.00
Blackened chicken breast, quinoa, avocado, cilantro,
chopped spinach, roasted peppers, fresh herbs, fresno
chilies, feta and mango yogurt dressing
More about Five West

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Reuben

Boneless Wings

Waffles

Egg Benedict

Pies

Fajitas

Salmon Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Rochester to explore

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston