Chocolate cake in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar

7 1st Ave SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake$9.00
Five-layer chocolate cake, almost as good as Grandma’s
Gluten Free Belgian Chocolate Cake$6.00
Layers of fine Belgian white chocolate mousse between dark chocolate sponge cake and topped with decadent chocolate ganache
More about Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar
Canadian Honker Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (2020 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Raspberry Cake$5.99
A classic mix of chocolate and raspberry
More about Canadian Honker Restaurant
Cameo at the Castle image

 

Cameo at the Castle

121 North Broadway #100, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake GA$9.00
strawberry coulis, whipped cream
More about Cameo at the Castle

