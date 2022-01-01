Chocolate cake in Rochester
Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar
7 1st Ave SW, Rochester
|Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Five-layer chocolate cake, almost as good as Grandma’s
|Gluten Free Belgian Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
Layers of fine Belgian white chocolate mousse between dark chocolate sponge cake and topped with decadent chocolate ganache
Canadian Honker Restaurant
1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester
|Chocolate Raspberry Cake
|$5.99
A classic mix of chocolate and raspberry