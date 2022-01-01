Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve cobb salad

Canadian Honker Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (2020 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.99
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, tomato
egg wedges, shredded cheese blend, green onions and choice of dressing.
More about Canadian Honker Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN

4040 28th Street Northwest, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.50
Revol local romaine, bacon, grilled chicken, avocado, egg, onion, tomatoes, cheddar, herbed crouton, ranch dressing
More about Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN
Brothers Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brothers Bar & Grill

812 S Broadway, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (285 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.49
More about Brothers Bar & Grill

