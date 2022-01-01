Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookie dough in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve cookie dough

Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN image

 

Mr Pizza North Rochester

4040 28th Street Northwest, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pizza Fries$10.00
double dough, garlic butter, parm, mozz, marinara
Garlic Bread Large$10.00
french bread, garlic butter, mozz, marinara (8pc)
Garlic Bread Small$8.00
french bread, garlic butter, mozz, marinara (4pc)
More about Mr Pizza North Rochester
Hot Chip Burger Bar image

 

Hot Chip Burger Bar

1190 16th St SW #600, Rochester, MN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Strips$4.00
(for children under 12 years old) our recipe . drink
Kids Cheeseburger$5.00
(for children under 12 years old) single burger patty . 'merican cheese . drink
#11 Vegan Classic (Vegan)$11.00
vegan patty . 'Merican cheese . onion . pickles . special sauce . wheat bun (vegan)
More about Hot Chip Burger Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Beef Short Ribs

Cake

Pies

Sweet Potato Fries

Waffles

Chili

Egg Rolls

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Rochester to explore

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (515 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (566 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston