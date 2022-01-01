Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Cookies
Rochester restaurants that serve cookies
Blue Plate Diner
120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200, Rochester
Avg 5
(1 review)
Cookie- Chocolate chip
$1.50
More about Blue Plate Diner
Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN
4040 28th Street Northwest, Rochester
No reviews yet
T&B Deep Dish Cookie
$10.00
Funfetti Cookie
$2.50
Cookie Dough Bar
$3.50
More about Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN
Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester
Chicken Wraps
Mac And Cheese
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Salad
Burritos
Fried Pickles
Boneless Wings
Bread Pudding
More near Rochester to explore
La Crosse
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(11 restaurants)
Burnsville
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
No reviews yet
Prescott
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(11 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
La Crosse
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(547 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston