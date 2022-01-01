Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve cookies

Blue Plate Diner image

 

Blue Plate Diner

120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200, Rochester

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Cookie- Chocolate chip$1.50
More about Blue Plate Diner
Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN image

 

Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN

4040 28th Street Northwest, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
T&B Deep Dish Cookie$10.00
Funfetti Cookie$2.50
Cookie Dough Bar$3.50
More about Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Fried Pickles

Boneless Wings

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Rochester to explore

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (547 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston