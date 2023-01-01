Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve crepes

Consumer pic

 

Sorellinas By Victorias - 1155 16th Street SW

1155 16th Street SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crepes$10.00
More about Sorellinas By Victorias - 1155 16th Street SW
Consumer pic

 

Bleu Duck

14 4th St SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Crepe Cake$14.00
16-18 Layers of Housemade Vanilla Crepes Strawberry Mascarpone Whipped Cream
More about Bleu Duck

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Cornbread

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Waffles

Chicken Salad

Po Boy

Cowboy Burgers

Pear Salad

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Rochester to explore

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (637 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (143 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston