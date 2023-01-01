Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve cupcakes

Sorellinas By Victorias - 1155 16th Street SW

1155 16th Street SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Choc Cupcake$6.00
Passion fruit & Raspberry sorbet, topped with granola and fresh fruit.
More about Sorellinas By Victorias - 1155 16th Street SW
Roasted Bliss - 1310 5th Place NW Rochester, MN 55901

1310 5 Pl NW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cupcakes$3.80
Chocolate Cupcake$3.80
Coconut Lemon Cupcakes$0.00
Pickup on Saturday or Sunday, April 22nd or 23rd. Please choose either regular or Gluten Friendly!
More about Roasted Bliss - 1310 5th Place NW Rochester, MN 55901

