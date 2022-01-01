Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve egg benedict

Smoak BBQ image

SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoak BBQ

2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$9.00
More about Smoak BBQ
Canadian Honker Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (2020 reviews)
Takeout
Traditional Eggs Benedict$10.99
Honey baked ham, 2 poached eggs, homemade hollandaise on english muffin or croissant.
More about Canadian Honker Restaurant
Brothers Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brothers Bar & Grill

812 S Broadway, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (285 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$11.49
Lightly toasted English muffin, Thick cut Canadian Bacon, two eggs any style smothered in our house hollandaise sauce served with a side of hash browns!
More about Brothers Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five West

1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1521 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict$12.00
English muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs & hollandaise sauce served with hash browns (Sub Salmon or Steak $2)
More about Five West

