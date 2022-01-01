Egg benedict in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve egg benedict
SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoak BBQ
2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester
|Eggs Benedict
|$9.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canadian Honker Restaurant
1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester
|Traditional Eggs Benedict
|$10.99
Honey baked ham, 2 poached eggs, homemade hollandaise on english muffin or croissant.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brothers Bar & Grill
812 S Broadway, Rochester
|Eggs Benedict
|$11.49
Lightly toasted English muffin, Thick cut Canadian Bacon, two eggs any style smothered in our house hollandaise sauce served with a side of hash browns!