Egg sandwiches in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Blue Plate Diner
Blue Plate Diner
120 Elton Hills Drive Northwest, Rochester
|Egg and Cheddar Sandwich
|$6.00
More about Forager Brewery
Forager Brewery
1005 6th St NW, Rochester
|Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Choice of ham, bacon, sausage or sautéed peppers and onions with over medium egg, white cheddar cheese, jalapeño southwest cream cheese, croissant. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food born