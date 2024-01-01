Egg sandwiches in Rochester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blue Plate Diner image

 

Blue Plate Diner

120 Elton Hills Drive Northwest, Rochester

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg and Cheddar Sandwich$6.00
More about Blue Plate Diner
Consumer pic

 

Forager Brewery

1005 6th St NW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$9.00
Choice of ham, bacon, sausage or sautéed peppers and onions with over medium egg, white cheddar cheese, jalapeño southwest cream cheese, croissant. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food born
More about Forager Brewery

