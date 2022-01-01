Fish and chips in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve fish and chips
Newt's South
1201 Broadway Ave S, Rochester
|Fish & Chips
|$16.75
We take three pieces of bonesless, white cod fillets & hand-dip them in our beer batter. Served with fries and homemade tartar sauce.
Canadian Honker Restaurant
1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester
|Fish and Chips
|$16.00
Atlantic cod hand dipped in homemade beer batter. Served with coleslaw and french fries.