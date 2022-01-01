Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve fish and chips

Newt's South

1201 Broadway Ave S, Rochester

No reviews yet
Fish & Chips$16.75
We take three pieces of bonesless, white cod fillets & hand-dip them in our beer batter. Served with fries and homemade tartar sauce.
Canadian Honker Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (2020 reviews)
Fish and Chips$16.00
Atlantic cod hand dipped in homemade beer batter. Served with coleslaw and french fries.
Newt's North

5231 East Frontage Road Hwy 52 NW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Fish & Chips$16.75
We take three pieces of bonesless, white cod fillets & hand-dip them in our beer batter. Served with fries and homemade tartar sauce.
