Fritters in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve fritters

Chip Shots

3708 Broadway Avenue North, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fritters$6.00
More about Chip Shots
The Redwood Room - 300 1st Ave NW

300 1st Ave NW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Risotto Fritters$9.00
Spheres of Arborio risotto with a gooey center of smoked Gouda and a crispy exterior of panko breadcrumbs. Served with a creamy artichoke tomato sauce
More about The Redwood Room - 300 1st Ave NW

