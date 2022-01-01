Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fritters in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Fritters
Rochester restaurants that serve fritters
Chip Shots
3708 Broadway Avenue North, Rochester
No reviews yet
Chicken Fritters
$6.00
More about Chip Shots
The Redwood Room - 300 1st Ave NW
300 1st Ave NW, Rochester
No reviews yet
Risotto Fritters
$9.00
Spheres of Arborio risotto with a gooey center of smoked Gouda and a crispy exterior of panko breadcrumbs. Served with a creamy artichoke tomato sauce
More about The Redwood Room - 300 1st Ave NW
