Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve fudge

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill - Rochester

1517 16th St SW, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Fudge Brownie$7.99
Fudge brownie topped with ice cream, hot fudge, caramel and whipped cream
More about Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill - Rochester
Canadian Honker Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (2020 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Fudge Sundae$6.00
Kemps vanilla ice cream with hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry.
More about Canadian Honker Restaurant
Item pic

 

Roasted Bliss - 2550 SOUTH BROADWAY SUITE 300

2550 SOUTH BROADWAY SUITE 300, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Fudge Pie- pickup Friday, October 28th$21.99
More about Roasted Bliss - 2550 SOUTH BROADWAY SUITE 300

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Boneless Wings

Salmon Salad

Patty Melts

Sliders

Lobsters

Bread Pudding

Buffalo Wings

Cappuccino

Map

More near Rochester to explore

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (615 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston