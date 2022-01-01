Garlic bread in Rochester

Rochester restaurants that serve garlic bread

Tilda's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Tilda's Pizzeria

300 1st Avenue Northwest, Rochester

Avg 4.7 (19 reviews)
Takeout
10" Garlic Cheese Bread$7.95
Olive Oil + Garlic + Mozzarella + Parmesan + Oregano - Served with red sauce
Mega Garlic Cheese Bread$13.95
Olive Oil + Garlic + Mozzarella + Parmesan + Oregano - Served with red sauce
More about Tilda's Pizzeria
John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q - South image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q

1940 Broadway Ave S, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (986 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread (slice)$0.35
More about John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q
Garlic Bread Large image

 

Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN

4040 28th Street Northwest, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread Large$9.95
Thick sliced French bread brushed with garlic butter, smothered in mozzarella and served with a side of house marinara.
Garlic Bread Small$7.95
Thick sliced French bread brushed with garlic butter, smothered in mozzarella and served with a side of house marinara.
More about Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN
John Hardy's Bar-B-Q - North image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

John Hardy's Bar-B-Q

929 W Frontage Rd, Rochester

Avg 3.5 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread (slice)$0.35
More about John Hardy's Bar-B-Q

