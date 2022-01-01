Garlic bread in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA
Tilda's Pizzeria
300 1st Avenue Northwest, Rochester
|10" Garlic Cheese Bread
|$7.95
Olive Oil + Garlic + Mozzarella + Parmesan + Oregano - Served with red sauce
|Mega Garlic Cheese Bread
|$13.95
Olive Oil + Garlic + Mozzarella + Parmesan + Oregano - Served with red sauce
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q
1940 Broadway Ave S, Rochester
|Garlic Bread (slice)
|$0.35
Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN
4040 28th Street Northwest, Rochester
|Garlic Bread Large
|$9.95
Thick sliced French bread brushed with garlic butter, smothered in mozzarella and served with a side of house marinara.
|Garlic Bread Small
|$7.95
Thick sliced French bread brushed with garlic butter, smothered in mozzarella and served with a side of house marinara.