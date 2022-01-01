Hot chocolate in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Canadian Honker Restaurant
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canadian Honker Restaurant
1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester
|Walleye Sandwich
|$15.99
Voted Best-Sandwich in Rochester!! Hand-dipped in beer batter and loaded with lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and
thousand island dressing. Served with side of tartar sauce.
|Club House
|$12.99
Turkey, ham, hickory smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
on toasted vienna bread.
|Harvest Chicken
|$12.99
Homemade chicken salad, diced apples, blueberry goat cheese, candied walnuts
and dried cranberries. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.