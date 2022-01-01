Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Canadian Honker Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (2020 reviews)
Takeout
Walleye Sandwich$15.99
Voted Best-Sandwich in Rochester!! Hand-dipped in beer batter and loaded with lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and
thousand island dressing. Served with side of tartar sauce.
Club House$12.99
Turkey, ham, hickory smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
on toasted vienna bread.
Harvest Chicken$12.99
Homemade chicken salad, diced apples, blueberry goat cheese, candied walnuts
and dried cranberries. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Canadian Honker Restaurant
Blue Plate Diner image

 

Blue Plate Diner

120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200, Rochester

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
*Vegetable Omelet$9.75
Mushrooms, tomato, & spinach
*Buttermilk Pancake Plate$11.50
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, & choice of protein
Side bacon. 3$3.00
More about Blue Plate Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Garlic Cheese Bread

Fried Pickles

Steak Fajitas

Calamari

Prime Ribs

Pies

Rice Soup

Map

More near Rochester to explore

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (515 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (566 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston