Kimchi in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve kimchi

Bleu Duck

14 4th St SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi Dog$10.00
Kimchi / Yum Yum Sauce / Bleu Cheese
More about Bleu Duck
Ootori Sushi

2665 Commerce Dr Nw Ste 100, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi$6.00
Fermented napa cabbage/spicy & salty
More about Ootori Sushi

