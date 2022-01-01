Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mushroom burgers in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Mushroom Burgers
Rochester restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
Blue Plate Diner
120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200, Rochester
Avg 5
(1 review)
Mushroom Swiss Burger
$12.00
More about Blue Plate Diner
Cafe Relish
3100 19th St NW, Rochester
No reviews yet
Mushroom Swiss Burger
$14.00
seasoned 6 oz patty, caramelized mushrooms, onions, swiss cheese, brioche bun
More about Cafe Relish
