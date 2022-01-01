Mushroom burgers in Rochester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blue Plate Diner image

 

Blue Plate Diner

120 Elton Hills Dr NW #200, Rochester

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.00
More about Blue Plate Diner
Item pic

 

Cafe Relish

3100 19th St NW, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.00
seasoned 6 oz patty, caramelized mushrooms, onions, swiss cheese, brioche bun
More about Cafe Relish

