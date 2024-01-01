Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Item pic

 

The Workshop Food Hall and Bar

1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
KIDS Popcorn Chicken$8.95
Our delicious popcorn chicken, chips, Rice Krispy treat, and a small fountain beverage.
Buffalo Ranch Popcorn Chicken$11.95
Crispy Breaded Chicken Bites
Tossed in Buffalo and Drizzled
with Ranch.
Served with a side of waffle fries
Traditional Popcorn Chicken$11.95
Crispy breaded chicken bites with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with a side of waffle fries.
More about The Workshop Food Hall and Bar
Consumer pic

 

Brothers Bar & Grill - - Active Acct

812 Broadway AVE S, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popcorn Chicken Bites$11.49
More about Brothers Bar & Grill - - Active Acct

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Tiramisu

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Mostaccioli

Mushroom Burgers

Stew

Short Ribs

Turkey Wraps

Map

More near Rochester to explore

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston