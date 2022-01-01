Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve prime ribs

Smoak BBQ image

SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoak BBQ

2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prime Rib Melt$14.50
smoked prime rib, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, horseradish mayo and au jus on toasted sourdough
More about Smoak BBQ
Canadian Honker Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (2020 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib Omelet$13.99
Thinly sliced prime rib, red peppers, sautéed onions, swiss cheese, topped with chipotle aioli
14 oz Prime Rib$28.00
Caramelized shallots and brandy demi, yukon gold mashed potatoes, fresh clipped green beans
Prime Rib Melt$14.99
Thinly sliced slow roasted ribeye topped with rich sharp cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, crispy fried onions, and black pepper aioli served on a toasted ciabatta.
More about Canadian Honker Restaurant
Restaurant banner

GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five West

1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1521 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib Melt$16.00
Shaved prime rib, mushrooms, cripsy onions, swiss, and horseradish sour cream. Served on sourdough with au jus.
More about Five West

