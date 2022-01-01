Prime ribs in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve prime ribs
SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoak BBQ
2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester
|Prime Rib Melt
|$14.50
smoked prime rib, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, horseradish mayo and au jus on toasted sourdough
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canadian Honker Restaurant
1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester
|Prime Rib Omelet
|$13.99
Thinly sliced prime rib, red peppers, sautéed onions, swiss cheese, topped with chipotle aioli
|14 oz Prime Rib
|$28.00
Caramelized shallots and brandy demi, yukon gold mashed potatoes, fresh clipped green beans
|Prime Rib Melt
|$14.99
Thinly sliced slow roasted ribeye topped with rich sharp cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, crispy fried onions, and black pepper aioli served on a toasted ciabatta.