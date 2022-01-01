Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve pudding

Consumer pic

 

Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar

7 1st Ave SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bread and Butter Pudding with Dried Cherries$7.00
Bread pudding made in large, individual muffin cups, served with vanilla ice cream and caramel whiskey sauce.
More about Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar
John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q - South image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q

1940 Broadway Ave S, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (986 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seasonal Bread Pudding$4.99
Homemade bread pudding with vanilla and cinnamon. Served warm topped with whipped cream.
More about John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q
Cameo at the Castle image

 

Cameo at the Castle

121 North Broadway #100, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$9.00
maple caramel, spiced walnuts, brown sugar bourbon ice cream
More about Cameo at the Castle
John Hardy's Bar-B-Q - North image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

John Hardy's Bar-B-Q

929 W Frontage Rd, Rochester

Avg 3.5 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seasonal Bread Pudding$4.99
Featuring Cherry Bread Pudding! Homemade bread pudding with cherries, vanilla and cinnamon. Served warm topped with whipped cream.
More about John Hardy's Bar-B-Q

