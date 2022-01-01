Pudding in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve pudding
Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar
7 1st Ave SW, Rochester
|Bread and Butter Pudding with Dried Cherries
|$7.00
Bread pudding made in large, individual muffin cups, served with vanilla ice cream and caramel whiskey sauce.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q
1940 Broadway Ave S, Rochester
|Seasonal Bread Pudding
|$4.99
Homemade bread pudding with vanilla and cinnamon. Served warm topped with whipped cream.
Cameo at the Castle
121 North Broadway #100, Rochester
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00
maple caramel, spiced walnuts, brown sugar bourbon ice cream