Reuben in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve reuben

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill

1517 16th St SW, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$12.99
House roasted corned beef served on grilled marble rye bread, topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing
More about Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill
SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoak BBQ

2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pastrami Reuben$13.50
smoke pastrami, marble rye, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing
More about Smoak BBQ
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (2020 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$13.99
Corned beef brisket slowly roasted in house topped with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand
island dressing on fresh marble rye bread.
More about Canadian Honker Restaurant
GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five West

1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1521 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$13.00
House braised corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, and swiss cheese on marble rye
More about Five West

