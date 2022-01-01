Reuben in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve reuben
More about Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill
1517 16th St SW, Rochester
|Reuben
|$12.99
House roasted corned beef served on grilled marble rye bread, topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing
More about Smoak BBQ
SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoak BBQ
2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester
|Pastrami Reuben
|$13.50
smoke pastrami, marble rye, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing
More about Canadian Honker Restaurant
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canadian Honker Restaurant
1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester
|Reuben
|$13.99
Corned beef brisket slowly roasted in house topped with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand
island dressing on fresh marble rye bread.