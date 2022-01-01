Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Santa fe salad in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve santa fe salad

Whistle Binkies - North Pub

3120 Wellner Drive NE, Rochester

Santa Fe Salad$16.00
Tender grilled Chicken over a blend of crisp Lettuce, Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Peppers, Avocado & Cheddar/Jack cheese tossed with our Southwestern Cilantro Vinaigrette Topped with crispy Tortilla strips & drizzled with spicy Peanut Vinaigrette.
Whistle Binkies - South Pub

247 Woodlake Drive SE, Rochester

Santa Fe Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Corn, Black Bean, Tomato, Peppers, Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tossed with our Southwest Cilantro Vinaigrette. Topped with Crispy Tortilla Strips
and Spicy Peanut Vinaigrette
