Santa fe salad in Rochester

Whistle Binkies - North Pub
3120 Wellner Drive NE, Rochester
|Santa Fe Salad
|$16.00
Tender grilled Chicken over a blend of crisp Lettuce, Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Peppers, Avocado & Cheddar/Jack cheese tossed with our Southwestern Cilantro Vinaigrette Topped with crispy Tortilla strips & drizzled with spicy Peanut Vinaigrette.
More about Whistle Binkies - South Pub
Whistle Binkies - South Pub
247 Woodlake Drive SE, Rochester
|Santa Fe Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Corn, Black Bean, Tomato, Peppers, Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tossed with our Southwest Cilantro Vinaigrette. Topped with Crispy Tortilla Strips
and Spicy Peanut Vinaigrette